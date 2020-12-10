Ryan Zimmerman shows off new World Series trophy

“Christmas came early” for longtime Washington National Ryan Zimmerman.

Thursday, the greatest player in franchise history received a very special gift in the mail: his own personal Commissioner’s Trophy. Heather Zimmerman documented the unboxing.

Video

After taking the World Series trophy out of a blue bag, Zim removes some styrofoam. He places it on his bookshelf along with a few other of his special MLB awards including one of his Silver Slugger awards and several gold gloves.

According to this Reddit thread, it’s believed players receive their own trophies as well after the fact. In a Goldins Auction page for a smaller World Series trophy won by Joe Carter, it speaks about the former Blue Jay’s personal collection and gives some clarity.

It is not uncommon for an additional award to be made on behalf of the team or the player to be used as a display piece or gifted to a friend or family member. This award was requested by Joe Carter. When real World Series trophies do come on the market (and that’s not very often) they are usually attributed to trainers or front office personnel – this one we offer here is from the man who WON the World Series! Outstanding condition. Please note Joe Carter personally received and kept his commissioner’s size trophy, and the smaller ones were ordered to be given as gifts to family and business associates.

According to a WUSA9 report, the trophies weigh 20 pounds, stand 24 inches tall, and take about three months to make.

Washington Capitals players got their own replica Stanley Cups after their 2018 championship as well – just miniaturized.

Screenshots courtesy of @HeatherZiMS