NBC 4: My tribute to the Frederick Keys after their affiliation with the Orioles ends

We have a rule at RMNB – anything we do on TV or radio we have to throw on the blog.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, NBC 4 asked me about my thoughts about the Orioles parting ways with the Frederick Keys after 31 years. I’ve lived in Frederick virtually all my life and I’ve attended Keys games nearly every year since 1989. So naturally, I had a few things to say.

For me, the Frederick Keys are what I grew up on. They’re what got me into sports. They’re what inspired me to become a sports reporter. Not only was going to Keys games an annual summer tradition, it was part of the fabric of the community that brought us all together. It’s what made many of us in Central Maryland loyal Orioles fans. I remember when I was five, my dad took me and my brother to games during their first year at Harry Grove Stadium. When they won the championship in 1990, first baseman Tyrone Kingwood ran into the crowd to find me. He lifted me onto his shoulders and ran me around the bases as the players celebrated. It’s one of my earliest and best memories. My three-year-old son won’t have these same experiences, nor the same allegiances to the Orioles like I once did. But hey, 31 years is an amazing run. Thanks for the memories. [shakes Keys]

I made Doreen Gentzler laugh so that’s how you know it’s good. Ethan was also super excited to be on TV.

The Frederick Keys will be a part of the MLB Draft League next season (a summer league for undrafted prospects) and could end up being an affiliate for an MLB team again in time. But for now, this is the end of an era.