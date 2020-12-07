Washington Football Team gets congratulated by Capitals after beating undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers

The Washington Football Team improbably defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 at Heinz Field on Monday. The Steelers were 11-0 heading into the game.
The victory marked Washington’s first win over Pittsburgh since November 17, 1991. Washington is tied with the New York Giants for the NFC East lead with a 5-7 record.
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2020
After the game, the Washington Capitals, whose biggest rival in the NHL is the Pittsburgh Penguins, congratulated them on their victory.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2020
This feels appropriate to re-share right now.
Alex Smith, who miraculously returned this season after gruesomely breaking his leg in 2018 and nearly losing his life after a post-surgery infection, played through a gnarly ankle injury after being cleated in the leg.
Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be "cleated" on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020
The timeline is remarkable. Smith had 17 surgeries to keep his leg and eventually make his comeback in 2020.
Alex Smith is simply incredible:
‣ Suffers compound fracture in right leg in 2018
‣ Needs 17 surgeries to help keep his leg
‣ Make's Washington's 53-man roster
‣ Takes role as No. 2 QB
‣ Regains job as starter in Week 10
‣ Beats undefeated Pittsburgh in Week 13
— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 8, 2020
Dustin Hopkin’s game-winning field goal was set up by Cam Sims’ incredible one hand grab along the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
WHAT A CATCH
📺: https://t.co/RBXetsYTmV pic.twitter.com/r7pgDAy6OZ
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 8, 2020
They later clinched the victory after intercepting Ben Roethlisberger during their second to last drive.
PICKED!! The Football Team can taste the upset!!! pic.twitter.com/wq4urqkMqP
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2020
The WFT will now try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
https://t.co/FQt0oJnyBg pic.twitter.com/gAoGC0WXZJ
— Clark W. Griswold (@Flo_Seidon) December 8, 2020
