Home / News / Washington Football Team gets congratulated by Capitals after beating undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team gets congratulated by Capitals after beating undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

December 7, 2020 8:57 pm

The Washington Football Team improbably defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 at Heinz Field on Monday. The Steelers were 11-0 heading into the game.

The victory marked Washington’s first win over Pittsburgh since November 17, 1991. Washington is tied with the New York Giants for the NFC East lead with a 5-7 record.

After the game, the Washington Capitals, whose biggest rival in the NHL is the Pittsburgh Penguins, congratulated them on their victory.

This feels appropriate to re-share right now.

Alex Smith, who miraculously returned this season after gruesomely breaking his leg in 2018 and nearly losing his life after a post-surgery infection, played through a gnarly ankle injury after being cleated in the leg.

The timeline is remarkable. Smith had 17 surgeries to keep his leg and eventually make his comeback in 2020.

Dustin Hopkin’s game-winning field goal was set up by Cam Sims’ incredible one hand grab along the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

They later clinched the victory after intercepting Ben Roethlisberger during their second to last drive.

The WFT will now try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

, , ,