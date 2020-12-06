The Mandalorian and Grogu is featured on Chris Driedger’s new mask

This is the way (to have one of the coolest goalie masks in hockey).

Florida Panthers’ goaltender Chris Driedger recently teased his new bucket on social media which is being painted by David Gunnarsson of @DaveArt.

The lid has tributes to the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian and features illustrations of Din Djarin and Grogu (The Child). “Love to create sketch drawings direct on the masks,” Gunnarsson wrote on Instagram.

One illustration features Grogu looking all cute with his big eyes and his even bigger ears.

Another features The Mandalorian walking with Grogu in his hover pod.

Honestly, this mask is so nails Driedger should just stay on brand with the show and never take it off. (The Mandalorian never shows his face.)

Driedger made his NHL debut last season with the Panthers. He played 12 games last season, posting a nearly unbeatable 7-2-1 record and a .938 save percentage.

Now here are some GIFs of Grogu because we love him and he is the best.

Headline photo courtesy of @DaveArt