John Wall pens goodbye note to DC after trade to Houston

John Wall posted a goodbye letter on Thursday to the only city he’s known since being drafted first overall in 2010.

The Washington Wizards traded Wall and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night for nine-time All-Star and 2017 league MVP Russell Westbrook.

Wall wrote:

Dear DC, Where do I even begin? Ten years is a long time to think back on. I came to DC as a skinny 19-year-old with big dreams and goals. You embraced me and my family with open arms. You rocked with me from day 1 until now. From a young rookie to an All-Star, I did my best to make you proud. Through good times like that Game 6 versus Boston, through injuries and rehab, I always felt the love from you. I appreciate you and will ALWAYS have love for DC. I may not wear the jersey anymore but I will never forget what it means to represent for y’all. This isn’t the way I thought I would say goodbye to this city, so I won’t… I will say THANK YOU! Love,

John Wall

Wall played parts of nine seasons with the Wizards, averaging 19.0 points and 9.2 assists a game. Wall has not played since December 2018, after suffering a left heel injury. Wall went under the knife in January 2019, and later developed an infection from that incision. His injury woes continued when he ruptured his left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling at home, ruling him out of the entire 2019-20 season. Wall is expected to return this season.

“Having the opportunity to acquire a player of Russell’s caliber and character was something that we could not pass up when looking at both the immediate and long-term future of our team,” said Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a release. “With that said, the decision to part ways with John, one of the greatest players in franchise history, was extremely difficult. What he has meant to our organization and our community is immeasurable and will not be forgotten.”

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis also posted goodbye to Wall in a Twitter thread, saying he was “very grateful” for his time in DC.

I am very grateful to @JohnWall and his family for all they have done for our franchise and our community. John was the first player picked in the NBA draft and the first player we were blessed to pick under our new ownership of the @WashWizards a decade ago. https://t.co/CJCdDfQXqn — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) December 3, 2020

He has been a great, all-star caliber player and a fantastic citizen and leader in our community. I am proud of how hard John has worked to come back to the league after two years away from competing. Our fans, our franchise and I will miss him very much. — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) December 3, 2020

I personally wish the best for him in his new city and franchise. Good health and good fortune to John Wall and all of Washington DC thanks you for your unabashed love of the game — and our community. — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) December 3, 2020

Wall ends his tenure with the Wizards as a five-time NBA All-Star.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB