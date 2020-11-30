The NHL put The Child in the Stanley Cup

Steven Stamkos. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Victor Hedman. Nikita Kucherov. Jeff Halpern. These are just a few of the famous names that have celebrated with the Stanley Cup this fall.

Now you can add one more big name to that list, Grogu.

The Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, placed Grogu into the bowl of the Stanley Cup for a precious photo session in late November. Disney and the NHL do business together, as Disney Streaming Services offers NHL.tv as one of its products.

Grogu, who has also been given nicknames of The Child and Baby Yoda, is the breakout star from the wildly popular Disney+ show, The Mandalorian. Grogu is a male Force-sensitive Mandalorian foundling and is from the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda and Jedi Master Yaddle. He’s also super freaking cute and I would die for him.

And now I will leave you with these perfect quotes.

“Take care of this little one,” Cara Dune said.

“Or maybe, it’ll take care of you,” Greef Karga replied.

Headline photo courtesy of @keeperofthecup