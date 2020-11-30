Home / News / Report: The NHL and NHLPA haven’t had serious negotiations about the 2020-21 season for over a week

Report: The NHL and NHLPA haven’t had serious negotiations about the 2020-21 season for over a week

By Ian Oland

November 30, 2020 6:24 pm

For hockey fans hoping the NHL’s 2020-21 season will start on January 1, the latest report from The Star is not encouraging.

According to Kevin McGran, the NHL and the NHLPA haven’t had any serious negotiations about the 2020-21 season for over a week. This comes after the league asked the players to re-open the recently signed collective bargaining agreement that was signed in July.

The NHL is looking for $300 million in additional concessions for next season as the coronavirus pandemic rages out of control in the United States and Canada. Fans are not expected to be in arenas for much of next season, complicating the economics of next season.

McGran summarized his report in this Twitter thread.

NHL insider John Shannon later confirmed the news.

The most maddening part of the report is that it appears some owners did not read the NHL’s memorandum of understanding for the CBA before signing it and now are taking issue with some of the points after the fact.

It’s unclear exactly how these issues will be resolved. While there’s been labor peace over the last eight years, Bettman has presided over two shortened seasons and one lost season during his tenure.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

