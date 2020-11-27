Capitals salute Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson after he scores a ‘hat trick’ of touchdowns against Cowboys

For those of you who like hockey in your football, you’ll love this.
After the Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 41-13 on Thanksgiving Day, the Washington Capitals gave a shout out to rookie running back Antonio Gibson. The 2020 third-round pick had his biggest day as a pro, recording 115 rushing yards on 20 attempts.
But it was his three touchdowns that caught the attention of the Capitals.
“HAT TRICK FOR @AntonioGibson14,” wrote the WFT. The Capitals responded with a GIF of Alex Ovechkin pulling the words HAT TRICK out of a top hat.
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 27, 2020
I love the synergy between the DC Sports Teams here.
Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss did so in 1998 against… yup, you guessed it, the Cowboys.
Antonio Gibson is the first rookie to score 3 TD on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss in 1998 (3 TD and 163 yards on 3 receptions against Dallas). pic.twitter.com/NWXadv8uan
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2020
Here are all three of his touchdowns.
.@AntonioGibson14's 9th rushing TD of the season!
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/t8ECNxwRaz pic.twitter.com/9xWnfUUQ96
— NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2020
A Thanksgiving Day FEAST for @AntonioGibson14! @WashingtonNFL
His 2nd TD of the day!
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/t8ECNxwRaz pic.twitter.com/hdJwh13QUh
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2020
That's THREE Thanksgiving Day TDs for @AntonioGibson14! @washingtonNFL
📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/t8ECNxwRaz pic.twitter.com/wspsx6vtf4
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2020
how I leave thanksgiving every year pic.twitter.com/LLJecb5qHF
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 27, 2020
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On