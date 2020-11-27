Home / News / Capitals salute Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson after he scores a ‘hat trick’ of touchdowns against Cowboys

Capitals salute Washington Football Team’s Antonio Gibson after he scores a ‘hat trick’ of touchdowns against Cowboys

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

November 27, 2020 12:48 am

For those of you who like hockey in your football, you’ll love this.

After the Washington Football Team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 41-13 on Thanksgiving Day, the Washington Capitals gave a shout out to rookie running back Antonio Gibson. The 2020 third-round pick had his biggest day as a pro, recording 115 rushing yards on 20 attempts.

But it was his three touchdowns that caught the attention of the Capitals.

“HAT TRICK FOR @AntonioGibson14,” wrote the WFT. The Capitals responded with a GIF of Alex Ovechkin pulling the words HAT TRICK out of a top hat.

I love the synergy between the DC Sports Teams here.

Gibson became the first rookie to score three touchdowns on Thanksgiving since Randy Moss did so in 1998 against… yup, you guessed it, the Cowboys.

Here are all three of his touchdowns.

, , ,