Bruins fan builds incredible table hockey game of Boston Garden

The NHL shared several photos of a handmade table hockey game on its social media, Tuesday. The game features the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens playing each other in a stunningly realistic Boston Garden.

“Absolutely amazing!” one commenter wrote.

“The detail is incredible! 👏🏾,” said another.

The table features realistic former players on the ice and on the benches, fans (some of which are Buhler’s friends), old-time advertisements, and a realistic arena which includes working folding chairs and concourses.

The table was created by Trent Buhler, a self-taught artist and Boston Bruins fan, who skateboards in his spare time.

“I started building it in September 2018,” he said in an interview. “I had built a couple of other table hockey games in the past, so I knew I could do the game part, but building all the stands, seats, and benches I wasn’t sure about. I had zero plans going in except an idea in my head.”

Buhler is so proud of his work that he sometimes will stage something happening in a game, photograph it, and post it on his personal Facebook account. Trent’s avatar, for instance, is a photo of miniaturized former legends Terry O’Reilly and Behn Wilson dropping the gloves.

“I built it because I love and miss all the old buildings,” Trent said. “They had character and with the Bruins being my team I wanted to do the Boston Garden. I never got to see a game there but remember watching it on television. The way the stands hung over the ice, the bright yellow walls, the benches being on opposite sides, the ice surface being smaller, and the Bruins building big teams that could use that to their advantage – that stuff just doesn’t exist anymore.”

Nor does quality hockey tables like this.