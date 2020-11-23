Henderson Silver Knights hire former Capitals Joel Ward and Jamie Heward as assistant coaches

The Vegas Golden Knights’ new AHL franchise, the Henderson Silver Knights, rounded out their coaching staff on Monday. The Silver Knights hired former players Joel Ward and Jamie Heward to be assistant coaches under head coach Manny Viveiros. Both assistants have Washington Capitals connections.

Ward’s hire was first reported last week by The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell.

Ward, who scored a career-high 24 goals in 2013-14 in Washington and tallied one of the biggest goals in Capitals’ postseason history, officially ended his playing career in April after suiting up in 726 games with the Caps, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, and San Jose Sharks. The Silver Knights described Ward as “a hard worker who earned every opportunity he received.”

The Henderson Silver Knights have hired Joel Ward & Jamie Heward as assistant coaches. Ward played for DeBoer 3 years in SJ. I spoke to him in August and he mentioned wanting to get into coaching. I joked there will be jobs in Henderson. Story from Aug-https://t.co/OoCvkLBRnw pic.twitter.com/BybgbQXDnt — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) November 23, 2020

Since ending his career, Ward was a founding member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance. The mission of the group is to “eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey” and “be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey but also within society.”

In February, Ward returned to DC to host a street hockey clinic for kids, including many from the Fort Dupont Cannons. The next day, Ward dropped the ceremonial first puck before the Penguins/Capitals game while wearing a Black Girl Hockey Club hoodie.

Meanwhile, Heward is leaving his role as an associate coach for the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants. The former defenseman played nine seasons in the NHL including Alex Ovechkin’s first two seasons with the Washington Capitals. He scored 11 goals and 33 assists during his time in the nation’s capital.

Heward was also involved in two unfortunate accidents at Capital One Area including a hit by Alex Ovechkin that forced him to be stretchered off the ice.

He also got cut in the face by Mike Modano’s skate.

The AHL season is scheduled to start, at last as of now, on February 5, 2021.

More from the Henderson Silver Knights: