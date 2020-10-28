American Hockey League pushes back start date of next season into 2021

The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that its teams will take the ice until February 5, 2021, at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AHL originally targeted December 4 as its start date for the 2020-21 season.

The move suggests the NHL season may be furthered delayed past its January 1 target date as both leagues generally start their seasons at the same time.

The AHL’s full statement reads:

American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson has announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to February 5, 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The AHL continues to work with its member clubs to monitor developments and local guidelines in all 31 league cities. Further details regarding the 2020-21 American Hockey League season are still to be determined. In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

The Hershey Bears, the Capitals’ AHL affiliate, added in a tweet that it would “share additional information” on next season as it’s made available.

The AHL’s health as a business heavily depends on gate revenue. It’s unclear how next season would work without fans at games. A COVID-19 vaccine is not expected to be widely available until mid-to-late 2021, at the earliest.

Howson says @theAHL Feb. 5 start date "gives us the best chance to have a significant season with fans in the building and we'll just see what happens here in the next two months." He adds there's hope of having *some* fans in buildings by then. All 31 teams WANT to play. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 28, 2020

If there is a season, AHL president Scott Howson says to expect “heavily regionalized play” to keep players and teams safe. There also could be an all Canadian team division.

Scott Howson says universal agreement on @TheAHL starting Feb. 5, questions on what it will look like. Howson did say Expect heavily regionalized play

"Everything is on the table" in terms of formats and ideas i.e Canadian division BUT

Alberta pilot project gives everyone hope — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 28, 2020

Wednesday, the Ontario Hockey League also determined that its shortened season would start, at least as of now, on February 4. Capitals 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael plays on the OHL’s London Knights.

OHL GM's meeting has concluded. Some details…

– Season starts Feb 4th

– Training camps start Jan 23rd

– European + American players arrive Jan 8 + quarantine

– 40 game season

– 4 teams from each conference make playoffs, so 8 teams total. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 28, 2020

– 1 or 2 exhibition games Jan 29 – 31 then right into the season.

– There was no talk about what happens with U.S teams.

– No details about how how games/schedule will be determined but it is believed teams may only play against 4 or 5 other squads. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 28, 2020

Also, NO discussion about the contact issue. Teams assume that's not going to happen. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 28, 2020