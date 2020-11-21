Jonas Siegenthaler provides an important update on his training

I’m just kidding.

Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler visited the Sauna At The Lake in Switzerland. The lake is 30 minutes away from Zurich where the young prospect lives.

According to Miranda, who primarily runs our Instagram, Siegenthaler did “the full Linda Barrett from Fast Times at Ridgemont High” in the video shared to his Story.

Video

Siegenthaler has been training for the new season with Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter back home.

It’s unclear where the 23-year-old Siegenthaler will fit into the lineup next season after the Capitals signed several defensemen during free agency including Justin Schultz and Trevor van Riemsdyk. The Capitals also re-upped trade deadline acquisition Brenden Dillon to a four-year deal.

During the NHL’s disjointed offseason, Siegenthaler has been spending more time with his pomsky Odie, which he gave to his parents a few years ago after realizing that an NHL player was not the best doggy dad.

Screenshot courtesy of @siegenthaler34