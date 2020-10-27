Meet Jonas Siegenthaler’s dog: a little pomsky

Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler roomed with veteran blueliner Tyler Lewington during his time with the AHL Hershey Bears. During the 2017-18 season, the two roomies decided to make an addition to their family.

“We bought a dog down there,” Siegenthaler said on the Capitals Talk podcast in September 2019. “It was pretty spontaneous. It was a little pomsky. I always wanted a dog so we bought one.”

Monday, Siegenthaler showed off his tiny pup’s rain gear before taking it on a walk in his native Switzerland.

The pomsky, which originally started with two Bears as dads, quickly became the sole responsibility of one.

“[Tyler] was getting sick of the dog already after like three weeks so it was basically my dog,” Siegenthaler said. “It was all me” to take the dog on a walk and feed it, he added.

After the season ended, Jonas returned to live with his parents in his home country. During those summer months, Siegenthaler rethought the whole dog ownership thing and his pet pomsky stayed in Switzerland.

“So last year when I came to main camp, I was kind of thinking it’s hard taking a dog with you so I left it with my parents,” Siegenthaler said. “And yeah, they’re kind of taking care of the dog now because they don’t work anymore. I think it’s a good thing for my dad. He’s bored at home. He has a dog now. He loves the dog and my mom loves the dog.”

Jonas added, “It’s their new little baby now.”