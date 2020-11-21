Bored after surgery, Tyler Seguin laments having to read books

Tyler Seguin did some awesome things in the 2020 playoffs, but now I’m getting worried about him.

Seguin recently underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair. The surgery is going to keep the talented centerman off the ice until the start of April and he’s already running out of things to do three weeks into his recovery.

Video

Tyler saying he’s so bored that he’s started reading books now is the funniest shit pic.twitter.com/AktawwSHXG — mahi (@avocadomahi) November 20, 2020

“Coming out of surgery, with COVID going on, you know there’s nothing really left to watch on Netflix or Apple TV so I kind of starting reading books now,” Seguin said. He shrugs with an exasperated look on his face.

Here is an updated jpg of Sophisticated Tyler.

Lucky for Seguin, Peter, who is a bigger reader than I, just released a list of awesome hockey books he could read to fill time.

But if those aren’t good, I have a few suggestions.

Good luck, Tyler, during this difficult time in your life.

Do you guys have any suggestions for him?

Screenshot courtesy of Tyler Seguin/@avocadomahi