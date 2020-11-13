David Pastrnak goes inside the glass during Swedish hockey game, conducts interview with wrong player

During Friday’s game of Södertälje and Modo in the Swedish Hockeyallsvenskan league, a special guest popped up between the benches during the first intermission. Boston Bruins star and co-winner of ‘Rocket’ Richard Trophy, David Pastrnak, spoke to host Lars Lindberg and analyst Mike Helber. The Czech-speaking Pasta spent two of his junior seasons in Södertälje, prior to beginning his NHL career.

“Södertälje has a big place in my heart, I had some really important years that I spent here and I have several friends still on the team”, Pastrnak said, adding he has a Swedish girlfriend and regularly visits the country.

Then Pasta, perhaps entertaining the idea of a new career when he hangs up his gloves, took over the steering wheel from the announcers.

Video

David Pastrnak har ett jobb hos C More när karriären är över som spelare. #Hockeyallsvenskan #twittssk #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xzEkdplBoW — Anton (@antonj85) November 13, 2020

With the second period just about to start and Södertälje down one goal to Modo, host Lars Lindberg told Pasta to interview the home team’s Jacob Dahlström. Pasta instead called over his close friend, Lucas Carlsson.

“Hey, Luke! Can I take Luke? Yes? No? Luke! I want to do an interview with you,” Pastrnak said in English. He then switches to Swedish. “Hey man! We have Luke Carlsson here, number 19. What do you think about the first period?”

Lucas, who is a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization, played along and was a good sport.

“It was okay,” Lucas said. “We have to get our energy level up and just go from there.”

“You’re starting on the power play in the second period, what are your goals during the first shift?” Pastrnak probed.

“I’m not starting.. But, eh, the other guys will have to score one,” Lucas replied.

“Okay! Come on now! Good luck!” Pastrnak said..

Perhaps spurred on by the Czech star, Södertälje went out and scored on the first shift and went on to win the game 6-2. (The goal is at the 28 second mark of the below video.)

David Pastrňáks peptalk ger effekt direkt när Evan Bouchard kvitterar efter 30 sekunder! 🤷💥 #twittpuck #hockeyallsvenskan pic.twitter.com/rmnIYxhRX1 — C More Sport (@cmoresport) November 13, 2020

Pasta was also interviewed by the announcers as well. When he approached, Pasta was asked if they should do the interview in English instead.

“One of the biggest stars in hockey – how’s your Swedish?” host Lars Lindberg asks.

“I don’t talk very good,” Pastrnak said. “I understand good but I can’t talk a lot.”

“English then?” analyst Mike Helber replied.

“English is even worse!” said Pasta.

NHL-stjärnan David Pastrňák är i Sverige och hälsar på sina tidigare lagkamrater i Södertälje! 🤩 #twittpuck #hockeyallsvenskan pic.twitter.com/vtieT54pJ1 — C More Sport (@cmoresport) November 13, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of C More Sport