The Washington Capitals 2021 calendar features shots of every player and their families at home

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that their 2021 calendar is now available for purchase. This year’s artistic masterpiece is not dog-themed, but still has some dogs in it. Each calendar page features players at home with their families or participating in their hobbies away from the ice.
Every Capital is featured, including Henrik Lundqvist, in the calendar and every photo was provided to the team by the players.
Here’s the cover and back cover as well as several calendar pages via the team and players.
Caps at Home Calendar Back Cover
Caps at Home Calendar Cover
Ovechkin Calendar Page: Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Nastya Ovechkina and sons Sergei and Ilya.
Backstrom Calendar Page: Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom and Liza Berg with their children Haley, Vince, and Alizee.
Carlson Calendar Page: Capitals defenseman John Carlson, pictured with Gina Carlson and sons Lucca and Rudy.
Calendar page featuring Jonas Siegenthaler, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Lars Eller. (Photo shared by Lars Eller)
Calendar page featuring Tom Wilson and Paul LaDue. (Photo shared by Tom Wilson)
Calendar page featuring Nic Dowd and Dmitry Orlov. (Photo shared by Paige Dowd)
The calendars benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation and are available online. They’ll also be available in person at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on November 23 and the team store at Capital One Arena on November 24.
The only thing disappointing about this calendar is the shipping.
Does Ticketmaster handle the shipping for the Caps calendars? pic.twitter.com/aQiRcpA6ly
— Timothy Jimothy Yoshie (@tjyoshie77) November 12, 2020
MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $570,000 for charity through the sale of their calendars since 2012.
MSE Foundation is the official charity of the Washington Capitals and is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. We fundraise, provide grants to nonprofits and rally MSE’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Together, we’re raising the game in the DMV.
