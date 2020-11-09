Tampa Bay Lightning take Stanley Cup to aquarium, zoo, and animal shelter

Stanley Cup days with players are nice, but Stanley Cup days with super cute animals are even better.
The Tampa Bay Lightning shared the championship trophy with a local aquarium, zoo, and animal shelter over the last week.
Here are the photos and videos.
#StanleyCup fans come in all shapes and sizes 🐧🐬 Hockey really is universal! @nhl @thehockeyhalloffame @tblightning
The Stanley Cup visited the Florida Aquarium and its underwater friends on November 3. In a video posted by the Keepers of the Cup, the Cup met a very curious dolphin and a penguin.
The 13-year-old African black-footed penguin, named Pebbles, took a “victory lap” around the trophy.
Pebbles is taking a victory lap around the @StanleyCup. We love supporting our Stanley Cup Champions, The @TBLightning⚡️🐧 #FloridaAquarium #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PzzkAYNFob
— The Florida Aquarium (@floridaaquarium) November 3, 2020
The Lightning quickly fell in love.
we love pebbles!!
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 3, 2020
A sea turtle also swam over to say hi.
Later in the day, Stanley visited the Tampa Bay Humane Society where several adorable puppies and kitties explored the cup… and its trophy case.
Keeping your feed wholesome with some of our animals and the STANLEY CUP!🏆🏒🐾 Thank you @TBLightning for stopping by this week! pic.twitter.com/Cq1Loa4XQj
— Humane Society Tampa (@HumaneTampaBay) November 8, 2020
I know today is a stressful day, but the Puppy Cart makes EVERYTHING better. @HumaneTampaBay #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/sfjvoy5jmm
— • GALVIN • (@GalvinSeriously) November 3, 2020
Cheetah cubs + Stanley Cup = an unbeatable combo. Am I right, @TBLightning? 😸 pic.twitter.com/u1HmtpqWb3
— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) November 6, 2020
A few days later, the Cup traveled to Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay where two young cheetahs got to explore the trophy and eat out of it.
*gets photo with stanley cup* *forgets to take mask off, chooses awkward stance* 🤦🏽♀️ go bolts tho
