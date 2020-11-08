Hockey world mourns the loss of Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek died of stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday. The longtime Jeopardy host and hockey fan was 80.

According to NHL.com,the Sudbury, Ontario native first fell in love with the sport due to Gordie Howe. Trebek later changed his allegiances from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens after Mr. Hockey retired.

“Alex was a passionate fan of our game and a true friend of our League,” Gary Bettman said in a statement. “He always said ‘yes’ when hockey called. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family and millions of friends and fans.”

Trebek’s final salute to hockey came in October when he announced the Ottawa Senators’ first pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, Tim Stuetzle.

“Alex was a true and much beloved Canadian icon, and a very special member of the Ottawa Senators family,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. “We will always be grateful to Alex for the special role he played in announcing the Senators’ first draft choice this year. For his legions of fans, Alex’s class and professionalism will endure as will his love for our game. Thank you, Alex, for your legacy. The Senators family and the entire Capital Region will miss you.”

Trebek also announced the NHL’s Hart Trophy winner, Nikita Kucherov, in 2019 at the league’s annual award show in Las Vegas.

The hockey community shared its condolences on social media. Among the players to share their condolences include PK Subban and Mike Eruzione.

We send our condolences to the family and friends of Alex Trebek, a true friend of the game and part of the NHL family. He will be dearly missed. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FhDA9H4XI6 — NHL (@NHL) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek 🐐 https://t.co/bO6INyeRm1 — Jimmy Vesey (@19Vesey) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was a fighter, a gentleman, and a legend. Just like many fans, I also enjoyed watching jeopardy growing up. I’m happy I got to meet the man. Sending love to Alex’s family. RIP🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/kNsv3VNzQw — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek One thing people probably don’t know about you you were a pretty good hockey player and had so much fun playing with you in our celebrity games — MIKE ERUZIONE (@MERUZIONE) November 8, 2020

Forever one of our coolest moments right here. RIP, Mr. Trebek 💙 https://t.co/Ly1m5KqRXB — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 8, 2020

Nous sommes attristés d’apprendre le décès d'Alex Trebek, légende canadienne et grand partisan de hockey. Reposez en paix, M. Trebek. We're saddened to learn of the passing of Canadian legend and noted hockey fan Alex Trebek. Rest in peace Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/DaMCSN4Lvf — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 8, 2020

We join the NHL community today in mourning the loss of a legend and great fan of our league. #RIPAlexTrebek https://t.co/to3V4RQ8Qv — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 8, 2020

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Jeopardy! host and proud Canadian hockey fan, Alex Trebek. Our condolences to Alex’s family, friends and fans across the nation. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/azoAS1t9Qk — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) November 8, 2020

Fellow legendary game show host and Capitals’ season-ticket holder, Pat Sajak, also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years and along the way made several Capitals’ connections. Kelly Wright, a RMNB reader from Frederick County and Capitals fan, became a Jeopardy champion in 2015. Alex Ovechkin was also featured on the show as an answer.

Screenshot courtesy of the @Senators