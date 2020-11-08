Home / News / Hockey world mourns the loss of Alex Trebek

Hockey world mourns the loss of Alex Trebek

By Ian Oland

November 8, 2020 6:54 pm

Alex Trebek died of stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday. The longtime Jeopardy host and hockey fan was 80.

According to NHL.com,the Sudbury, Ontario native first fell in love with the sport due to Gordie Howe. Trebek later changed his allegiances from the Detroit Red Wings to the Montreal Canadiens after Mr. Hockey retired.

“Alex was a passionate fan of our game and a true friend of our League,” Gary Bettman said in a statement. “He always said ‘yes’ when hockey called. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family and millions of friends and fans.”

Trebek’s final salute to hockey came in October when he announced the Ottawa Senators’ first pick of the 2020 NHL Draft, Tim Stuetzle.

“Alex was a true and much beloved Canadian icon, and a very special member of the Ottawa Senators family,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said in a statement. “We will always be grateful to Alex for the special role he played in announcing the Senators’ first draft choice this year. For his legions of fans, Alex’s class and professionalism will endure as will his love for our game. Thank you, Alex, for your legacy. The Senators family and the entire Capital Region will miss you.”

Trebek also announced the NHL’s Hart Trophy winner, Nikita Kucherov, in 2019 at the league’s annual award show in Las Vegas.

The hockey community shared its condolences on social media. Among the players to share their condolences include PK Subban and Mike Eruzione.

Fellow legendary game show host and Capitals’ season-ticket holder, Pat Sajak, also shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years and along the way made several Capitals’ connections. Kelly Wright, a RMNB reader from Frederick County and Capitals fan, became a Jeopardy champion in 2015. Alex Ovechkin was also featured on the show as an answer.

