NHL and NHLPA extend video game agreement with Electronic Arts for multiple years

The NHL and NHLPA announced in a release on Thursday that they extended their agreement with Electronic Arts, the company behind their annual video game, for multiple years.

EA’s latest version of the franchise, NHL 21, was released on October 16 and Alex Ovechkin was the cover athlete.

NHL 21’s release date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing developers to finish the game remotely. Next year’s game will be EA Sports’ first release of the NHL franchise on the Playstation 5 and Xbox One.

EA Sports first staring their relationship with the NHL in 1991 and has been making hockey games for the last 29 years. Glenn Healy, then a goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings, was on the cover.

“All of these kids that you’re seeing playing in the NHL have pretty much grown up with our game and don’t know a world without our video game,” Sean Ramjagsingh, EA Sports’ executive producer of the NHL game, said to Sportsnet. “For a lot of people, our game is the first touchpoint to the sport of hockey which is really real exciting.”

EA Sports also announced a multi-year extension on Thursday with the UFC to continue making MMA video games.

