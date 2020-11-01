TJ Oshie, Tom Wilson, John Carlson, and other Capitals show off families’ Halloween costumes

Unlike in past seasons, the Washington Capitals didn’t hold a Halloween Party this year because in this upside down pandemic world, October is the offseason.
Many Capitals players and their famlies still managed to celebrate the spooky holiday and put on costumes.
Here’s what you might have missed while celebrating yourself.
John Carlson’s family had a family Christmas theme costumes. The Norris Trophy finalist dressed up as Rudolph the red-shoed reindeer along with his wife Gina while Lucca was the Grinch and Rudy was Santa Claus.
It’s Carly the red-shoed reindeer! 🎃 (📸: @gnacarlson, 🦌 @jc7474)
TJ Oshie’s children Lyla, Leni, and Campbell all rocked very different Halloween costumes this year. Lyla was a ghost, Leni was Chase from Paw Patrol, and Campbell was a Pumpkin spice latte.
The Oshie kids’ Halloween costumes. Campbell was a pumpkin spice latte. 🎃 (📸: @lauren.oshie)
Our little pumpkin (spice latte) 🎃
Tom Wilson’s family costumes arguably won Capitals Halloween. Halle was an intimidating bouncer while Tom and Taylor were club-goers.
Celebrating at home tonight… but still have to get past security #HappyHalloween
Um, ma’am, this ID doesn’t look legit. And McLovin back there is clearly not 40.
Security’s tight to keep the animal’s out. 👮🏻🎃 #halloween
Nic Dowd’s son Louie was a parrot and their pup Arlo was a pirate. Lou is always so dang happy, but when your parents are Nic Dowd and Paige Dowd, it’s easy to see why.
Lorenzo Jensen dressed up as a lobster and his face is priceless. Mom, Jenner Jensen, dressed up as the Grim Reaper.
Lorenzo Jensen dressed up as a lobster for Halloween. 🥰 (📸: @jennerjensen12)
Carl Hagelin shared a photo of his Blanche as a carrot farmer while their newborn son Tage was a crotchety old man.
The Capitals’ wildly popular puppy was a horse and had a cowboy riding it. A+/ 11/10.
trick or treat !!!! #cappyhalloween 👻
Hershey Bears forward Kale Kessy impressively nailed his Post Malone costume.
Kale Kessy is perfect as @postmalone for Halloween. 📸 @kalekessy
The Greens did a family costume. Their son Axel was a robot, their daughter Lula was a bat, wife Courtney was a bunny, and Mike was a mummy.
Happy (stay home) Halloween 🎃 Axelbot 🤖 + Spooky Bat 🦇
2018 Stanley Cup champion, Chandler Stephenson, did a Grease costume with his significant other Tasha.
And finally 2020 Stanley Cup champion, Kevin Shattenkirk, posted a photo of his son Connor as Cookie Monster.
C is for Connor… and cookies!!! #OmNomNomNom #HappyHalloween
And because me wearing a wig might make you laugh, here is my family’s costumes. We had a Paw Patrol theme because it’s my son’s favorite show.
Whose costume was your favorite and what did you dress up as this year for Halloween? Let us know in the comments.
