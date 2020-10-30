One year ago today, the Washington Nationals became World Series champions

The Washington Nationals won their first championship in franchise history a year ago today. It was one of the greatest moments in DC Sports History.

After taking the first two games of the World Series, the Nationals lost all three of their home games to those trash-can banging Houston Astros but rallied to tie the series in Game Six.

And then magic happened in Game Seven.

Here’s what’s remaining of Washington Nationals World Series championship gear, much of which is discounted.

Full game

Max Scherzer, who missed his previous start, returned to the mound for the deciding game.

Getting ready for the biggest start of his life. Mad Max 🔒 in for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/FXoUREIx6T — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Mad Max pitched five good-enough innings, giving up only two runs.

The Nationals, down 2-0, rallied in the seventh. First, Anthony Rendon hit a solo shot off Zack Grienke. Juan Soto would walk. Howie Kendrick then hit the biggest dinger of his career, clanging a line drive off the foul pole.

The home run gave the Nationals a 3-2 lead and sent Nats fans back at home into a frenzy.

Juan Soto would drive in a run in the eighth and Adam Eaton plated two more in the ninth.

Adam Eaton comes up clutch! The Nats make it 6-2 in the 9th! pic.twitter.com/e5B9PdTKIr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2019

Daniel Hudson would close it out in the ninth to give the Nationals a 6-2 win.

The Nationals had their first World Series win in franchise history.

Nationals fans were losing their minds, and shirts, at Nats Park.

A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

The Capitals celebrated the win during their Halloween party.

Here’s Elizabeth’s incredible photos from the Game Seven Watch Party.

What a day.

Where were you one year ago today? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QNn1KVPJ8W — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) October 30, 2020

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB