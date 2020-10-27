Hockey Twitter demands a Lunar Classic after NASA reveals moon has a lot more ice than previously believed

NASA made a special announcement on Monday that had the hockey world buzzing.

“Several studies have showed that water on the moon surface is in its permanently shadowed craters,” Paul Hertz, director of astrophysics at NASA Headquarters, said according to CBS News. “Today, we are announcing that for the first time, water has been confirmed to be present on a sunlit surface of the moon.

It is believed that there are at least 15,000 square miles of the moon’s surface that have deposits of water ice, meaning future astronauts could live off the land.

And Hockey Twitter is hoping those future astronauts are NHL players.

The ridiculousness began early in the day when the NHL on NBC Twitter photoshopped the Blackhawks and Bruins facing off on the moon. “MOON. HOCKEY. 🌕,” they wrote. “We’re ready, @NASA!”

“Call it the Lunar Classic,” the Ducks demanded.

Call it the Lunar Classic https://t.co/kN7B7xj6hj — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 26, 2020

“The Lunar Classic is going to be out of this world!” the Blackhawks added with an excellent pun.

The Lunar Classic is going to be out of this world! https://t.co/WoJFzKE6Hk — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 26, 2020

The Hurricanes were excited about some “space hockey.”

Two words: space hockey See you soon, @NASAMoon — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 26, 2020

So were the Devils.

Heard they found some drip on the moon. 🌕💧 pic.twitter.com/sYOyI0Icvg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2020

Later, on their Instagram page, NHL on NBC photoshopped Alex Ovechkin, Roman Josi, and David Pastrnak as astronauts.

Hockey Twitter imagined hockey scenarios on the moon, while another fan, Matthew Henderson, created an elaborate media kit promoting a fake moon hockey event.

NHL announces 2025 Winter Classic will be played on the Moon https://t.co/pRL4sUgctG — Ailish Forfar (@ailishforfar) October 26, 2020

@elonmusk will be dropping the puck — Jonathan Levitt (@JWLevitt) October 26, 2020

I’ve always wanted to send the Blackhawks to the moon, but not like this — Kyle (@ewenwhatarmy) October 26, 2020

Travel issues will limit attendance — klp (@klpickens) October 26, 2020

Gravity free shootouts could be cool — Eric Cohen (@ebcinpa) October 26, 2020

I want this to happen so badly now.

Headline photo: Pixabay images