TJ Oshie says he’s buying a DK Metcalf jersey after Seahawks wide receiver goes viral for stunning chase-down tackle

You’ve likely seen it by now. During NBC’s Sunday Night Football game, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the second quarter around the two-yard line.
Baker put on his jets and was off to the races for a game-tying touchdown. And then, out of nowhere, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf emerged and tackled him at the seven-yard line.
Wow. This is one of the most remarkable chase-down tackles of all-time.
“I just saw Russell (Wilson), so I was running, next thing you know I look up and I see this big (No.) 14 coming after me,” Baker said after the game according to Sports Illustrated. “He got me. That was the first time I’ve ever been hawked in my entire life, so I’m going to be working on my speed.”
Rich Eisen shared this ridiculous video from the Draft Combine.
Metcalf’s ridiculous tackle even got famous Seahawks fan, TJ Oshie, to open up his wallet. “I’m buying a Metcalf Jersey,” Oshie declared.
Oshie has long been a supporter of the team and in 2018, he was given the honor of raising Seattle’s 12th man flag before a preseason game.
Oshie called it a “dream come true.”
Oshie grew up in Washington state and fell in love with the Seahawks as a kid.
