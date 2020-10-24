Wayne Gretzky selling California mansion for $22.9 million

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky has put his palacios Thousand Oaks, California, estate up for sale. Forbes was first to report the news.

Gretzky’s mansion can be yours for $22.9 million. It was listed by Arvin Haddad, senior estates director for The Agency.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is 13,276 square feet and comes with two guest homes. The Colonial Revival is newly remodeled and situated on a 6.5-acre promontory in the prestigious Sherwood County Club Estates, which has a Jack Nicklaus designed golf course as well as a spa, fitness facility, and tennis courts.

The home features stunning panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood. The neighborhood also has a 24-hour guarded gate so no pesky paparazzi or autograph seekers can bother you.

There’s more:

Enter through the gated entry and arrive at a circular motor court with stunning 360-degree panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains and Lake Sherwood. Designed by renowned architect Richard Landry, the 13,000-square-foot residence includes 6 beds, 8 baths, and 2 guest houses. Exquisite, elegant craftsmanship is apparent in every room, with no detail overlooked. Amenities include a primary suite with sitting room and dual baths, screening room, fitness facility, billiards room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue, and formal gardens.

This is the second time Gretzky has sold the home. The Hockey Hall of Famer originally built the mansion in 2002, three years after retiring in the NHL, but later sold it in 2007. The Gretzkys and their five children returned in 2018 when they moved back to Los Angeles. It’s the same location Gretzky played Ovechkin NHL 20 to raise money for coronavirus pandemic-related charities.

Gretzky is the latest superstar athlete to put his property up for sale. Last week, Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer made his McLean mansion available for $15 million.