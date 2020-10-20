Max Scherzer selling McLean mansion for $15 million

Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer is going into the final season of a seven-year, $210 million deal contract. And now, he is looking to leave the area.

On Friday, Scherzer put his McLean, Virginia, mansion up for sale and it’s available for $15 million. Realtor.com was first to report the news.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner originally bought the property in August 2015 for $5.2 million.

According to Redfin, the home sits above the Brookmont Dam on the Potomac River and has “dramatic” 180-degree river views. The mansion is “nestled in the trees” and “features 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, multi-tiered decks, an infinity pool, and rooftop terrace.” The estimated monthly mortgage payment is $59,405.

The increase in price is due to a massive investment the Scherzers put into the property. Originally a four-bedroom home with 7,160 feet, the mansion got a “dramatic modern makeover” and now has five bedrooms on 8,260 square feet. The renovation was completed in 2017.

The 36-year-old pitcher is parting with this home after purchasing a mansion in Jupiter, Florida three months ago. This property is located minutes away from the Nationals’ training facility.

Scherzer addressed his contract situation with the Nationals in February, saying he was solely focused on winning another championship.

“Obviously, there is a time and place to think about that,” Scherzer said according to NBC Sports Washington’s Todd Dybas. “It’s really [for] the team to come to you to drive those conversations. And, so, for me, I’ll cross that bridge when a team wants to pick up the phone.”

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB