Tom Wilson congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC champion retires on top

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired on Saturday after putting Justin Gaethje to sleep in the second round with a triangle choke. The Russian fighter was overwhelmed with emotion after the victory, sobbing in the middle of the octagon.

Despite hinting previously he’d leave the sport if he could win 30-straight fights, Nurmagomedov decided to end his career after losing his father due to complications of the coronavirus in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was Khabib’s trainer and had been in his corner for every fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov put Justin Gaethje to sleep with a triangle choke 🤯 #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/E2f3jCmt6M — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

“This was my last fight. No way I’m going to come here without my father,” Nurmagomedov said. “It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

Nurmagomedov first became UFC Lightweight Champion in April 2018 after defeating Al Iaquinta. He would later defend his titles against three of the top fighters ever in the division, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirer, and finally Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov received congratulations from fans and athletes around the world upon retiring including Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

“Nothing but respect for @TeamKhabib,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. A perfect career in a sport as tough as they come. Lucky to have been able to meet a true champ!”

Nothing but respect for @TeamKhabib. A perfect career in a sport as tough as they come. Lucky to have been able to meet a true champ! @ufc pic.twitter.com/4yjCTTQaIi — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) October 24, 2020

Wilson and Alex Ovechkin met Nurmagomedov in San Jose in March 2018. The players presented the Dagestani fighter with a custom Capitals’ Stadium Series jersey, which was also signed by Evgeny Kuznetsov. The trio would later form the first line of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship team.

Penguins’ superstar Evgeni Malkin also congratulated Khabib on his personal Instagram. “29-0 #thisisallsaid #eagle,” he wrote.

Many of the other top UFC stars congratulated Khabib after the match as well, calling him the greatest champion of all time.

Good performance @TeamKhabib.

I will carry on.

Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family.

Yours sincerely, The McGregors. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2020

Undisputed — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 24, 2020

I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 24, 2020

Congratulations to my brother 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @TeamKhabib and keep your head up my brother @Justin_Gaethje #UFC254 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 24, 2020

Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud ⁦@TeamKhabib⁩ pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020

Headline photo courtesy of @tom_wilso