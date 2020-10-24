Home / News / Tom Wilson congratulates Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC champion retires on top

By Ian Oland

By Ian Oland

October 24, 2020 8:10 pm

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) retired on Saturday after putting Justin Gaethje to sleep in the second round with a triangle choke. The Russian fighter was overwhelmed with emotion after the victory, sobbing in the middle of the octagon.

Despite hinting previously he’d leave the sport if he could win 30-straight fights, Nurmagomedov decided to end his career after losing his father due to complications of the coronavirus in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was Khabib’s trainer and had been in his corner for every fight.

“This was my last fight. No way I’m going to come here without my father,” Nurmagomedov said. “It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn’t want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.”

Nurmagomedov first became UFC Lightweight Champion in April 2018 after defeating Al Iaquinta. He would later defend his titles against three of the top fighters ever in the division, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirer, and finally Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov received congratulations from fans and athletes around the world upon retiring including Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

“Nothing but respect for @TeamKhabib,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. A perfect career in a sport as tough as they come. Lucky to have been able to meet a true champ!”

Wilson and Alex Ovechkin met Nurmagomedov in San Jose in March 2018. The players presented the Dagestani fighter with a custom Capitals’ Stadium Series jersey, which was also signed by Evgeny Kuznetsov. The trio would later form the first line of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup championship team.

Penguins’ superstar Evgeni Malkin also congratulated Khabib on his personal Instagram. “29-0 #thisisallsaid #eagle,” he wrote.

29-0 #этимвсёсказано #орёл

Many of the other top UFC stars congratulated Khabib after the match as well, calling him the greatest champion of all time.

