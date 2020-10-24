Gerardo Parra finally got his Washington Nationals’ championship ring

Gerardo Parra spent the season playing for the Yomiuri Giants of the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Friday, Parra literally had the best mail day ever. Waiting for him at his Florida home was his Washington Nationals’ World Series ring.

“😍🗣finally with me🦈😍,” Parra wrote on Instagram.

Naturally, Parra put a plush toy of Baby Shark and a pair of his famous red sunglasses into the case to celebrate.

Several of Parra’s former teammates, Adam Eaton and Howie Kendrick, responded in the comments.

What’s even cooler about this moment is that part of the ring’s design is in homage to Parra. The Gold Glove-winning outfielder’s walk-up song that year was Baby Shark and it became a rallying cry for the team. A bat-wielding shark is etched onto the interior arbor.

“I’m completely overwhelmed about the honor the Washington Nationals organization gave me in our World Champions ring we earned last season,” Parra said in May. “I cannot say thanks enough to the organization and, of course, our fans, because you were the ones that made the Baby Shark song our anthem.”

Parra added, “I just feel really blessed and I want to say that I will be forever grateful for being a part of the Washington Nationals history! Good vibes only for all of you! Do do do dooooooooooo.”

Earlier in the week, Parra returned home from Japan to receive treatment on his right knee. He has one year remaining on his contract with the Giants.

Screenshot courtesy of @elyologp8