Brenden Dillon is very excited to meet Henrik Lundqvist, calls him ‘a heck of a dresser’

Brenden Dillon was a guest on DC101’s Elliot In The Morning on Wednesday.

The Capitals defenseman, who signed a four-year extension worth $3.9 million per season, spoke about his excitement remaining in Washington and the team’s moves in free agency.

One transaction that Dillon was particularly enthusiastic about was the signing of Henrik Lundqvist. In fact, Dillon is basically like all of us.

“I’m just excited to meet him and be on the same team as him,” Dillon said as transcribed by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

“His resume speaks for itself. He’s so successful,” Dillon added. “A heck of a dresser; I’m sure a lot of us can take some pointers from him when going to the games.”

I mean, he’s not wrong.

Shortly after Hank’s signing, Nicklas Backstrom and Carl Hagelin spoke positively about their new teammate to the Swedish press. That apparently continued in the Capitals’ chat room.

“When you talk to Backstrom and Hagelin and these guys that have played on Swedish teams with him, he’s just a good person, too,” Dillon said. “There’s the player and there’s the human being.”

Dillon also believes Ilya Samsonov will benefit greatly from The King’s presence.

“For his role coming in with how Sammy is, he’s just someone else that (Samsonov) can learn from,” Dillon said. “Just everything I’ve heard, from how hard he works in practice, you don’t get that level, that status in the league, that quality of a goaltender, without hard work.”

Screenshot: Zoom