Peter Bondra scored his first NHL goal 30 years ago today

Washington Capitals legend Peter Bondra scored the first of his 503 goals thirty years ago today.
Bonzai lit the lamp on a wrist shot past New Jersey Devils’ goaltender Chris Terreri.
The goal was scored in a 3-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils at Brendan Byrne Arena.
𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗭𝗔𝗜!#OTD in 1990, @PeterBondra12 scored his first career NHL goal. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/g3PMrBmI93
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2020
The even-strength goal was unassisted and opened the scoring 3:52 into the first period. It came in Bondra’s fifth career game in the NHL.
“I can’t believe it has been 30 years…seems like yesterday,” Bondra wrote on Twitter. He posted a photo of the goal puck, which featured the Devils’ logo.
According to the box score, Hockey Hall of Famers Peter Šťastný had a goal and an assist while Dino Ciccarelli had an apple on a Mike Ridley goal.
Thirty-three-year-old Craig Laughlin called the game along with Jeff Rimer. It was Locker’s first year as a color commentator; he had ended his NHL playing career a year before as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Wow.
Current NBC Sports Washington personality Alan May also played in the game and had 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points, 0 PIMs, and 0 shots.
Bondra, who currently is an ambassador for the Capitals, led the league in goals twice in his career (1994-95, 1997-98). He also helped lead the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup berth along with Olie Kolzig in 1998.
Screenshots courtesy of @Capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On