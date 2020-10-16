Baby Oshiesaurus pecks out of egg, ponders terrorizing NHL in 18 years

Campbell Oshie is about to celebrate his first Halloween on Planet Earth and Friday, his mommy Lauren gave us a potential preview of his costume.
Campbell was an Oshiesaurus, a baby dinosaur who had just pecked out of an egg. Campbell’s plump face is located in the mouth of the dinosaur.
Happy 7 Months my sweet Campbell! 🦖 #halloweencostumeno1
Lauren tagged the image with the hashtag “#halloweencostumeno1” meaning more Campbell Halloween costumes are on the way.
For those interested in putting their tiny kids in the same costumes, it’s available on the Pottery Barn Kids website.
The Oshies never disappoint with their Halloween costumes and this year appears to be no different.
Taking my pup for a stroll before the party😂 😜🎃👻
🔙 2 the 90’s .. ~TaLk To ThE HaNd~ 🖐🏼
