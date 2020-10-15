Nate Schmidt gets to keep number 88 with the Vancouver Canucks

I guess it’s jersey number day over at Caps West, a.k.a. the Vancouver Canucks. Just hours ago we learned that Braden Holtby will sport number 49, which is wrong, but whatever. Now we also know that defender Nate Schmidt will remain at number 88.

Vancouver’s number 88 last belonged to RFA forward Adam Gaudette, who has not yet been signed for next season.

From Canucks Instagram:

If you, like me, are currently debating which ex-Caps Vancouver jersey to get, head over to the team store and customize either an authentic blue home jersey, a replica blue home jersey, or a white away replica jersey

Just type in SCHMIDT 88 in the customizable fields.

