Braden Holtby to wear number 49 for Vancouver Canucks

Ex-Caps goalie Braden Holtby will wear number 49 for the Vancouver Canucks, according to reporter Irfaan Gaffar.
Holtby’s traditional number 70 was unavailable as forward Tanner Pearson currently wears it.
Braden Holtby has decided on a jersey number and will be wearing 49 for the #Canucks
Canucks number 49 was last worn by forward Darren Archibald in 2018.
Former Capitals Jay Beagle (83) and Nate Schmidt (88) also play for the
West Coast Capitals Vancouver Canucks.
