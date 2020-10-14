Part 3 of EA Sports’ docuseries on Alex Ovechkin, ‘From Alex To Ovi’, focuses on his Stanley Cup win

In celebration of Alex Ovechkin being their cover athlete for NHL 21, EA Sports is releasing a three-part docuseries on The Great 8 entitled “From Alex To Ovi.”

The third part of the series, which focuses on Ovi finally winning the Stanley Cup, aired today and can be watched below. EA Sports partnered with Sportsnet and Monumental Network to create the series.

Part 1 and Part 2 can be watched here.

Video

Here’s Sportsnet’s preview of the episode.

Winning the Stanley Cup is always a team achievement, but the 2018 Cup victory changed Alex Ovechkin’s personal story forever. In this final episode of the three-part series From Alex to Ovi, Ovechkin cements his legacy as one of the most exciting players in the long history of hockey. With his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, Ovechkin sets his sights on Wayne Gretzky’s goal scoring record in a quest to become the greatest scorer who has ever lived.

Trailer

Alex Ovechkin had a dream to play in the NHL. Now, he's a Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest goal-scorers the league has ever seen. He plays a big game, and has a personality to match. WEDNESDAY: From Alex to Ovi: Ep. 3

🎬 https://t.co/0A8LjYqTiM@EASPORTSNHL | #NHL21 pic.twitter.com/o04qIhlICt — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 13, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet