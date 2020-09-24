Home / News / Part 2 of EA Sports’ docuseries on Alex Ovechkin: ‘From Alex To Ovi’

Part 2 of EA Sports’ docuseries on Alex Ovechkin: ‘From Alex To Ovi’

By Ian Oland

September 24, 2020 12:23 pm

In celebration of Alex Ovechkin being their cover athlete for NHL 21, EA Sports is releasing a three-part docuseries on The Great 8 entitled “From Alex To Ovi.”

The second part of the series, which focuses on Ovi’s rivalry with Sidney Crosby, begins airing on Thursday, September 24 at 1 PM and can be watched below. EA Sports partnered with Sportsnet and Monumental Network to create the series.

Part 1 can be watched here.

Here’s Sportsnet’s preview of the episode.

Alex Ovechkin reaches the peak of his powers. But every superhero has his arch enemy, and Ovi is no different. He would be forever paired with and compared to the NHL’s other superstar, Sidney Crosby.

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet

