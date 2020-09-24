Part 2 of EA Sports’ docuseries on Alex Ovechkin: ‘From Alex To Ovi’

In celebration of Alex Ovechkin being their cover athlete for NHL 21, EA Sports is releasing a three-part docuseries on The Great 8 entitled “From Alex To Ovi.”

The second part of the series, which focuses on Ovi’s rivalry with Sidney Crosby, begins airing on Thursday, September 24 at 1 PM and can be watched below. EA Sports partnered with Sportsnet and Monumental Network to create the series.

Part 1 can be watched here.

Video

Here’s Sportsnet’s preview of the episode.

Alex Ovechkin reaches the peak of his powers. But every superhero has his arch enemy, and Ovi is no different. He would be forever paired with and compared to the NHL’s other superstar, Sidney Crosby.

Trailer

🎶 𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮 🎶 Check out a sneak peek of "From Alex To Ovi" Episode 2 from @EASPORTSNHL, dropping tomorrow on https://t.co/lhawISi2vL pic.twitter.com/58LALMLZEJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 23, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of Sportsnet