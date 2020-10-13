Your good tweets about Nate Schmidt reuniting with Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle in Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks are collecting popular former Capitals players like Pokémon and Monday, they got themselves a Kyogre. The Canucks dealt a third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights to land Nate Schmidt. The deal gave VGK the cap space to sign Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year deal.

Schmidt is now reunited with former teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle and Capitals Twitter reacted accordingly.

Brennin tweeted this GIF of Holtby and Schmidt in the Stanley Cup Final handshake line.

She also pondered the repercussions of the trio smiling together.

worried about what'll happen if nate schmidt & jay beagle & braden holtby all smile at the same time in the same place. like. will the power lines overload. are windows gonna shatter. will puppies rate them 70/10 & buy them cute bandanas. — b. (@youripides) October 13, 2020

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti tweeted a photo of Nate Schmidt’s old mohawk after he let not-barber Braden Holtby cut his hair. “It was just kind of a mishap, a misfire, on the shaver, and this is what we came up with. Holts started it and panicked,” Schmidt said in 2017.

The last time Nate Schmidt was teammates with Braden Holtby, this happened: pic.twitter.com/GXqzTF65me — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) October 13, 2020

Capitals Radio’s Ben Raby tweeted this photo of all three Caps together in a photo.

#Caps alum Nate Schmidt has reportedly been traded Vancouver #Canucks where he’ll reunite with former Washington teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle pic.twitter.com/5W0aLk5QzV — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) October 13, 2020

Fatou of the NY Caps Crew and Black Girls Hockey Club posted this selfie of Nate Schmidt and Braden Holtby together.

So nice of the Canucks to trade for Nate Schmidt. Braden is going to be even more comfortable w his new squad. 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/NsXTFEAaGT — FatouFIERCE (@FatouSadio) October 13, 2020

The Twitter account @OVECHKlN posted a How It Started, How It’s Going meme which begins with a screenshot from an RMNB story showing Braden Holtby’s reaction to Nate Schmidt being drafted in the Expansion Draft.

how it started how it's going pic.twitter.com/L3Fk8zzJji — hendrix sporps #blm (@OVECHKlN) October 13, 2020

He also made this joke.

it's so crazy that the wancouver canucks and the washington capitals have the same initials. — hendrix sporps #blm (@OVECHKlN) October 13, 2020

Finally, Peter is coming up with new logos for the Vancouver Canucks.

is this naughty pic.twitter.com/XwgQetYR3T — Peter Hassett, a Braden Holtby fan (@peterhassett) October 13, 2020

alternatively pic.twitter.com/yAoTU5qgrF — Peter Hassett, a Braden Holtby fan (@peterhassett) October 13, 2020

Photoshop: Pixabay/NHL Headshots