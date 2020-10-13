Home / News / Your good tweets about Nate Schmidt reuniting with Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle in Vancouver

Your good tweets about Nate Schmidt reuniting with Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle in Vancouver

By Ian Oland

October 13, 2020 3:37 pm

The Vancouver Canucks are collecting popular former Capitals players like Pokémon and Monday, they got themselves a Kyogre. The Canucks dealt a third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights to land Nate Schmidt. The deal gave VGK the cap space to sign Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year deal.

Schmidt is now reunited with former teammates Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle and Capitals Twitter reacted accordingly.

Brennin tweeted this GIF of Holtby and Schmidt in the Stanley Cup Final handshake line.

She also pondered the repercussions of the trio smiling together.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti tweeted a photo of Nate Schmidt’s old mohawk after he let not-barber Braden Holtby cut his hair. “It was just kind of a mishap, a misfire, on the shaver, and this is what we came up with. Holts started it and panicked,” Schmidt said in 2017.

Capitals Radio’s Ben Raby tweeted this photo of all three Caps together in a photo.

Fatou of the NY Caps Crew and Black Girls Hockey Club posted this selfie of Nate Schmidt and Braden Holtby together.

The Twitter account @OVECHKlN posted a How It Started, How It’s Going meme which begins with a screenshot from an RMNB story showing Braden Holtby’s reaction to Nate Schmidt being drafted in the Expansion Draft.

He also made this joke.

Finally, Peter is coming up with new logos for the Vancouver Canucks.

Photoshop: Pixabay/NHL Headshots

