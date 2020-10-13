Tyler Lewington signs one-year, two-way contract with the Nashville Predators

Capitals defenseman Tyler Lewington has found a new home. The depth defenseman has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Nashville Predators. The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level.

The writing was on the wall for Lewington (RHD) after the Capitals signed four defensemen to begin free agency, including three right-handed shooters.

While Lewington spent most of his time in AHL Hershey, the eight games he played in Washington were memorable.

In Lewy’s second game in the NHL, he improbably had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick against the Ottawa Senators, registering a goal, an assist, and a fight.

After the game, he received his milestone first goal puck and then got pied in the face by Tom Wilson.

Early in the 2019-20 season, Lewington nearly checked Jamie Benn into the Capitals bench, eliciting a loud WOOOO from Alex Ovechkin.

The dude also loved to throw hands too. So so much.

Good luck in Nashville, Tyler!

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙇𝙚𝙬𝙮! It started with goal and a fight in your first game, and lots of games and lots of penalty minutes later, we're thankful for all you did for the Chocolate and White. Good luck @Lewy_2 with @PredsNHL! pic.twitter.com/UefGZbRnzE — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 13, 2020

More from the Predators:

Nashville, Tenn. (October 13, 2020) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced Tuesday that the team has signed defenseman Tyler Lewington to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level for the 2020-21 season. Lewington, 25 (12/5/94), spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, posting 13 points (4g-9a) in 43 games while helping his team to the second-best record in the league’s Eastern Conference. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner also skated in six NHL games for the Washington Capitals, racking up 17 penalty minutes. Originally drafted by the Capitals in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Lewington has played in eight NHL games with Washington since making his debut on Dec. 22, 2018 and went on to score his first career NHL goal in his next appearance with the Capitals a week later. The Edmonton, Alta., native, who is entering his sixth career professional season, is a veteran of 283 AHL contests – all with Hershey – and spent four years with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers from 2011-15, captaining the team in 2014-15.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB