Alex Alexeyev scores first KHL goal with Salavat Yulaev

By Ian Oland

October 13, 2020 12:18 pm

Alex Alexeyev was loaned to the KHL for the start of the 2020-21 season and Monday, he scored his first goal.

In Salavat Yulaev’s 3-2 overtime loss, the Capitals 2018 first-round pick tallied at even-strength, 32:31 into the game, to give Salavat Yulaev a 2-0 lead.

Alexeyev, in black wearing number 56, jumped into the zone and ripped a shot to the far side of the net. He smiled as he celebrated with his teammates.

In 12 games this season, Alexeyev has three points (1g, 2a) and has 13 shots on goal. He’s averaging 17:19 of ice time per game.

Screenshot courtesy of @hcsalavat

