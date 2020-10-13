Alex Alexeyev scores first KHL goal with Salavat Yulaev

Alex Alexeyev was loaned to the KHL for the start of the 2020-21 season and Monday, he scored his first goal.
In Salavat Yulaev’s 3-2 overtime loss, the Capitals 2018 first-round pick tallied at even-strength, 32:31 into the game, to give Salavat Yulaev a 2-0 lead.
Алексеев ✊ Забрасывает дебютную шайбу в #КХЛ за #HCSalavat и удваивает преимущество в счёте 🏒 2:0 pic.twitter.com/QZ9EYtCbNN
— ХК Салават Юлаев (@hcsalavat) October 12, 2020
Alexeyev, in black wearing number 56, jumped into the zone and ripped a shot to the far side of the net. He smiled as he celebrated with his teammates.
🚨 Alexander Alexeyev
2-0 Salavat Ufa pic.twitter.com/u1HstOQQWt
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) October 12, 2020
In 12 games this season, Alexeyev has three points (1g, 2a) and has 13 shots on goal. He’s averaging 17:19 of ice time per game.
Screenshot courtesy of @hcsalavat
