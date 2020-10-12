Just Sergei Ovechkin ‘driving’ a car

The Ovechkins have a cure for your case of the Mondays and it’s two-year-old Sergei driving a car. (He’s not really driving a car.)
As a dad of a young boy myself, I bet Sergei’s imagining doing some sick flips and driving up some big ramps. And I’m guessing when the camera’s off he’s yelling “Let’s BLAZE” in Russian.
The video was posted by Gus, a longtime Ovechkin family friend.
Screenshot courtesy of @gus_gr8
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On