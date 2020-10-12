Alexis Lafreniere signs max entry-level contract with New York Rangers

The first overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft is signed for next season.

Alexis Lafreniere inked a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

Got drafted first overall ☑️

Turned 19 ☑️

Signed his first pro contract ☑️ Pretty decent week for @Alexlaff13. pic.twitter.com/ojWj4TvpXs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 12, 2020

According to Cap Friendly, the 19-year-old forward will receive a max deal worth $3.775 million per season. His cap hit will be $925,000.

In line with all 1st overall picks, Alexis Lafreniere's deal with the #Rangers is set at the EL max $925k caphit

$3.775M AAV

$11.325M total value $832,500 Base Salary (all 3 yrs)

$92,500 Signing Bonus (all 3 yrs)

$850k Sched 'A' Bonus (all 3 yrs)

$2M Sched 'B' Bonus (all 3 yrs) https://t.co/Vm819WHPag — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 12, 2020

The deal does introduce some salary cap problems that the Rangers will have to navigate.

Lafreniere's signing today has pushed #NYR's ability to spend down by another $2.85 million, as explained below. Their salary cap ceiling at the moment (including dead space) is $64.55 million. https://t.co/EutdU2TJhQ — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 12, 2020

In the announcement, Lafreniere also revealed he will wear number 13 next year.

Lafreniere is expected to make an immediate impact for the Rangers whenever next season starts. The prospect scored 35 goals and registered 112 points in 52 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) last year. He is also the second player in QMJHL history to win back-to-back MVP awards. The other was Sidney Crosby.

From St-Eustache to The Big Apple – Alexis Lafreniere has signed an entry-level contract with @NYRangers. He was the third player drafted No. 1 out of the @oceanicrimouski, joining Vincent Lecavalier (1998) and Sidney Crosby (2005).#NHLStats: https://t.co/vOH5hDy9wd #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/QAHcPQ6IsM — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 12, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of @NYRangers