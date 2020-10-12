Home / News / Alexis Lafreniere signs max entry-level contract with New York Rangers

Alexis Lafreniere signs max entry-level contract with New York Rangers

By Ian Oland

October 12, 2020 1:35 pm

The first overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft is signed for next season.

Alexis Lafreniere inked a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Rangers.

According to Cap Friendly, the 19-year-old forward will receive a max deal worth $3.775 million per season. His cap hit will be $925,000.

The deal does introduce some salary cap problems that the Rangers will have to navigate.

In the announcement, Lafreniere also revealed he will wear number 13 next year.

Lafreniere is expected to make an immediate impact for the Rangers whenever next season starts. The prospect scored 35 goals and registered 112 points in 52 games with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) last year. He is also the second player in QMJHL history to win back-to-back MVP awards. The other was Sidney Crosby.

