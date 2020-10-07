Report: Henrik Lundqvist expected to sign with Capitals on Friday

Henrik Lundqvist’s next stop in his Hall of Fame career will be in Washington DC according to Swedish reporter Johan Rylander of the Gothenburg-Post.

Rylander posted on Tuesday night that sources tell him Lundqvist will sign with the Capitals on Friday – the start of free agency.

Translation: Sources from the USA say that Henrik Lundqvist will sign for @Capitals on Friday. #NYR https://t.co/U0GmwAXhwj — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) October 7, 2020

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is reporting the contract will be for one season.

Hearing a one-year deal with Henrik Lundqvist and the Capitals when it can become official. Which admittedly is an obvious term for this kind of arrangement. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 7, 2020

The Capitals are an ideal landing spot for The King, who are a contending team and in need of a backup goaltender behind rookie sensation Ilya Samsonov. The Rangers bought Lundqvist, 38, out of the final year of his contract last week.

On Sunday, Lundqvist tweeted that he would not be retiring.

“I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN!” Lundqvist wrote.

During last night’s NHL Draft telecast, TSN’s Bob McKenzie reiterated his previous report that Washington was the clear frontrunner in landing Hank.

“The logical landing place for Henrik Lundqvist is with the Washington Capitals,” he said according to Forever Blueshirts. “It’s a good bet that the King ends up in DC.” He added that contracts cannot be signed until Friday.

When asked about the reports of Lundqvist after the first night of the draft, Capitals’ GM Brian MacLellan didn’t deny the team’s interest.

“We’re looking for a backup veteran goaltender,” he said. “He’s a really solid candidate for us.”

Headline photo courtesy of @hank30nyr