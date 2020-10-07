Pittsburgh Penguins trade Matt Murray to Ottawa Senators

Ahead of the start of Day Two of the NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a trade with the Ottawa Senators that will give Pittsburgh more cap relief for next season.

The Penguins traded two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Matt Murray, who is a restricted free agent this fall, to the Senators for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round pick (CBJ), number 52 overall.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: The Penguins have acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick (52nd overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Matt Murray. pic.twitter.com/lag06QAFaU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

Gruden played for Dale Hunter’s London Knights last season posting 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games.

Gruden was originally drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round (95th overall) in 2018. He played the 2019-20 season with London of the OHL, where he recorded 30 goals, 36 assists, 66 points and a plus-20 in 59 games. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 7, 2020

Sending Murray to Ottawa moves around $3.75 million off the Penguins’ books for next season. Pittsburgh qualified Murray at that number on Monday.

#Penguins qualified Matt Murray at his $3,750,000 salary on Monday. That will travel with the player to Ottawa allowing them to hold on to his rights past 5:00pm ET today. https://t.co/QGRQRBck17 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 7, 2020

According to Cap Friendly, the Penguins now have $4.72 million of cap space with three roster spots to fill.

The Penguins will now turn to Tristian Jarry to be their full-time starter next season. Last week, Jarry signed a three-year extension worth $3.5 million per season.

The trade also could have ramifications for the free-agent goalie market if the Senators view Murray as their starter for next season, which is expected. Ottawa was one of the possible landing spots for Braden Holtby. They have $42 million in cap space.

Since Start of 2015-16: Matt Murray- 117-53-19, 2.67 GAA, .914 SV% & 11 SO#Sens Goalies- 164-187-48, 3.03 GAA, .907 SV% & 21 SO — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 7, 2020

More from the Senators:

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and the Senators’ (previously acquired from Columbus) second-round selection (52nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh, Murray, 26, ranks third among all-time Penguins’ goaltenders with 117 career victories for the franchise. He also ranks third with 11 shutout wins. “The acquisition of Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup,” said Dorion. “He’s a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we’re certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. ” A native of Thunder Bay, Ont., Murray was Pittsburgh’s second third-round selection (83rd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. Over 199 career NHL games (all of which have occurred with the Penguins), he has earned a record of 117-53-19, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has also appeared in 51 career post-season contests over which he ranks third among all-time Penguins with 29 victories (29-21) while being tied for second with six shutout wins.

Headline photo courtesy of @matt30murray