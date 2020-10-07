Home / News / Pittsburgh Penguins trade Matt Murray to Ottawa Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins trade Matt Murray to Ottawa Senators

By Ian Oland

October 7, 2020 12:09 pm

Ahead of the start of Day Two of the NHL Draft, the Pittsburgh Penguins completed a trade with the Ottawa Senators that will give Pittsburgh more cap relief for next season.

The Penguins traded two-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender Matt Murray, who is a restricted free agent this fall, to the Senators for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round pick (CBJ), number 52 overall.

Gruden played for Dale Hunter’s London Knights last season posting 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games.

Sending Murray to Ottawa moves around $3.75 million off the Penguins’ books for next season. Pittsburgh qualified Murray at that number on Monday.

According to Cap Friendly, the Penguins now have $4.72 million of cap space with three roster spots to fill.

The Penguins will now turn to Tristian Jarry to be their full-time starter next season. Last week, Jarry signed a three-year extension worth $3.5 million per season.

The trade also could have ramifications for the free-agent goalie market if the Senators view Murray as their starter for next season, which is expected. Ottawa was one of the possible landing spots for Braden Holtby. They have $42 million in cap space.

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward prospect Jonathan Gruden and the Senators’ (previously acquired from Columbus) second-round selection (52nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh, Murray, 26, ranks third among all-time Penguins’ goaltenders with 117 career victories for the franchise. He also ranks third with 11 shutout wins.

“The acquisition of Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup,” said Dorion. “He’s a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we’re certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. ”

A native of Thunder Bay, Ont., Murray was Pittsburgh’s second third-round selection (83rd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. Over 199 career NHL games (all of which have occurred with the Penguins), he has earned a record of 117-53-19, a 2.67 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He has also appeared in 51 career post-season contests over which he ranks third among all-time Penguins with 29 victories (29-21) while being tied for second with six shutout wins.

Headline photo courtesy of @matt30murray

