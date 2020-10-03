Yuengling and Hershey’s combine to create delicious chocolate beer

Two iconic companies in Pennsylvania, Yuengling and Hershey’s, are the latest brands to team up to create a new, must-try beer.

Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter is now available and making its way to stores. The chocolate beer will be available for a limited time throughout Yuengling’s entire 22-state footprint, according to its website.

The chocolate beer marks Yuengling’s first-ever collaboration.

The porter, which contains 4.7% alcohol, can be purchased as a single 12 oz. bottle and in six and 12-packs. Yuengling says the smooth, rich, chocolatey flavor pairs well with chocolate, barbecue, and cheeses.

The chocolate beer was brewed using a combination of Hershey’s syrup, cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs with Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old Dark Porter recipe.

The chocolate beer originally debuted at bars and restaurants last fall in 14 states. It was so popular, the two companies found a way to mass produce it in 2020 so it could be purchased in bottles.

We heard you. Two icons in one bottle… it’s finally here. 🍺 🍫 #YuenglingXHersheys pic.twitter.com/Wlb1iH6oVR — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) September 29, 2020

“Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer,” Jennifer Yuengling, vice president of operations for D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., said in a release according to USA Today.

If your local beer store doesn’t have the chocolate beer currently, Yuengling advises to “keep checking.” The porter is being rolled out across its entire footprint over the next two weeks.

The chocolate beer should be available until around Valentine’s Day.

Headline photo courtesy of Yuengling