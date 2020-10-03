Caps re-sign Lucas Johansen

The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday evening that they have re-signed AHL defender Lucas Johansen to a two-way, one-year deal. Johansen, a first-round pick for the Caps in 2016, played nine games for the Bears in an injury-shortened season. Johansen would earn $700,000 if he were to play on the NHL level.

Johansen had a productive 2018-19 but missed most of 2018-19 with a slew of injuries. In March, The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir left Johansen off a list of the Caps’ top prospects, as did Corey Pronman in August.. In January of 2020, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler said this of Johansen:

[. . . ] He has been surpassed by Fehervary on the depth chart, and he’s in a bit of a weird spot where he’s clearly not talented enough to be a power play guy and he may not be responsible enough defensively to be a penalty kill guy.

Johansen, 22, would have entered restricted free agent status prior to this new contract.

From the Caps: