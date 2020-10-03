Caps re-sign Lucas Johansen

The Washington Capitals announced on Saturday evening that they have re-signed AHL defender Lucas Johansen to a two-way, one-year deal. Johansen, a first-round pick for the Caps in 2016, played nine games for the Bears in an injury-shortened season. Johansen would earn $700,000 if he were to play on the NHL level.
Johansen had a productive 2018-19 but missed most of 2018-19 with a slew of injuries. In March, The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir left Johansen off a list of the Caps’ top prospects, as did Corey Pronman in August.. In January of 2020, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler said this of Johansen:
[. . . ] He has been surpassed by Fehervary on the depth chart, and he’s in a bit of a weird spot where he’s clearly not talented enough to be a power play guy and he may not be responsible enough defensively to be a penalty kill guy.
Johansen, 22, would have entered restricted free agent status prior to this new contract.
From the Caps:
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$95,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Johansen, 22, recorded two assists in nine games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6’2”, 190-pound defenseman missed most of last season due to injury.
Johansen registered 14 points (3g, 11a) in 45 games with the Bears in 2018-19. In 128 career AHL games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 43 points (9g, 34a).
Prior to joining Hershey, the Vancouver native helped Kelowna win the WHL championship in 2015 and earned 98 points (17 goals, 81 assists) in 202 career WHL games.
Johansen was drafted in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
