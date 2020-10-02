Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents present Dr. Fauci with ‘Federal Employee of the Year’ award

The Washington Nationals’ Racing Presidents delivered an important package directly to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s front stoop on Thursday.
George, Abe, Thomas, and Theodore, wearing the team’s gold championship jerseys and large Nationals
bedsheets masks, presented Dr. Fauci with the ‘Federal Employee of the Year’ award after loudly knocking on his door. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” Fauci said in response.
Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The Service To America Medals website cited Fauci’s role as the government’s premier expert and spokesperson on infectious diseases and his prominent voice in seeking to protect the public from the highly contagious and deadly new coronavirus for the honor.
“Tony is without peer in the world of global health as an authoritative, experienced and candid figure,” Michael Leavitt, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services under President George W. Bush, said in a release. “He has been the teacher of public officials and the overseer of the public conscience. He speaks truth to power and it’s always, ‘just the facts.’”
The famed doctor received the honor from the Racing Presidents after revealing himself to be a big Nationals fan during an interview. Fauci later did an interview with Ryan Zimmerman to help raise awareness of the disease. To show appreciation for his service, the Nationals asked Fauci to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on their banner-raising day. While the pitch missed the plate, Fauci was honored with Nationals’ trading card and bobblehead that sold briskly.
Dr. Anthony Fauci exemplifies commitment to public good on the largest possible scale; his efforts to spread coronavirus prevention awareness have reached the entire country and beyond. We’re very excited to recognize him as our #Sammies2020 Federal Employee of the Year. pic.twitter.com/GnbaElwXKk
— The Partnership (@publicservice) October 1, 2020
