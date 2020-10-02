EA Sports announces ‘NHL 94 Rewind’ which features today’s teams and rosters with controls and graphics from ’94

For hockey fans who preorder NHL 21, EA Sports is offering an intriguing incentive.

“Y’all ready for a throwback? Introducing NHL 94 Rewind 🎮 👀,” @EASPORTSNHL tweeted along with a video featuring a pixelated illustration of Alex Ovechkin. “It’s today’s teams and rosters with controls and graphics from 94.”

Fans will be able to play NHL 94 Rewind on October 30th. It’s unclear if this is a one-day gimmick or something more.

“I played as a kid!!!” Ovechkin tweeted after the announcement. “So sick @easportsnhl has NHL 94 Rewind with all the guys who play now in new NHL21 game!! ”

Ovechkin is the cover athlete for this year’s game. EA Sports announced the news in late August. It’s the second time Ovi has rocked the cover in his career. During the lead up to the game’s release, EA Sports has been releasing a three-part video series called From Alex To Ovi, which has spanned Ovechkin’s entrance into the NHL through his Stanley Cup championship.

NHL 21 will be released to the public on October 16, but fans who preorder the Great 8 edition can get the game three days early.

