Here’s a look at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup championship merch

The Tampa Bay Lightning ran the gauntlet in the bubble and are your 2020
Covid Cup Stanley Cup Champions. Seconds after the final buzzer hit, the Lightning’s championship gear was released and admittedly it’s pretty rad.
Now I know this here hockey blog focuses on the Washington Capitals, but I’m betting a few of you now have a soft spot in your heart for Steven Stamkos winning his first Stanley Cup.
So here are some links to some of the new merch.
You can view all of the available Lightning championship gear here. What do you think of it?
Headline photo: Fanatics
