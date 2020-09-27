Corey Perry scores in double overtime to keep Stars alive

The Dallas Stars were on the brink of extinction in Game 5 on Saturday night. The Tampa Bay Lightning held a 2-1 lead until midway through the third period, when Joe Pavelski, who we like, crashed the net to force overtime. The Bolts dominated OT but couldn’t beat Stars goalie Anton Khudobin, who bought enough time for Corey Perry, who we do not like very much, to score the game-winner.

Pavelski’s game-tying goal was his 13th goal of the postseason, and exactly what you’d expect from his gritty ass.

Like I said: Tampa controlled the puck throughout overtime. On-goal shots were 11 to 6, and the Stars went a long stretch of the first overtime before they put their first against Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. But when they did, it was Corey Perry, waiting in the crease for a rebound. And then taking like eighteen seconds to actually release the puck.

That was Perry’s second goal of the game and fifth of the postseason. Tyler Seguin, meanwhile, has not scored since — and I just looked this up — the late 1980s.

In the Dallas locker room, there was much rejoicing, with Khudobin repeating the team’s mantra.

The MOOD in Dallas: “WE’RE NOT GOING HOME.” #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dCJUXz3v3Y — #StanleyCup Final on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 27, 2020

Game 6 will be Monday night.