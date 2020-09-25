These popular replica Stanley Cups are back in stock

Replica Stanley Cups are back in stock in NHL store after being out of stock for much of the year. The trophies have been wildly popular among local fans since the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Even Ted Leonsis appears to have one.

The replica Stanley Cup is unwieldy and hard to carry like the real thing. The Cup measures two feet high and comes with white handling gloves, a certificate, and an NHL decorative table covering.

I have one of these replicas myself and it’s one of the favorite things I own. Every time I look at it, I get sentimental about that championship run. And every time I’ve gone out with it, people ask me where I got it and if they can take pictures with it. WELP. You can buy it right here at this big bold link.

Fanatics is also having a big sale on Caps merchandise where you can get up to 70% off certain items, including huge discounts on jerseys. So I would totally take advantage of it.

Here are some of my adventures with the replica Cup over the last few years. Luv u bb Stanley.

Get it now.

A very small slice of each sale made through these links will go to RMNB. That money will help this baby blog pay our writers and cover our expenses.