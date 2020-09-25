These popular replica Stanley Cups are back in stock

Replica Stanley Cups are back in stock in NHL store after being out of stock for much of the year. The trophies have been wildly popular among local fans since the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Even Ted Leonsis appears to have one.
The replica Stanley Cup is unwieldy and hard to carry like the real thing. The Cup measures two feet high and comes with white handling gloves, a certificate, and an NHL decorative table covering.
I have one of these replicas myself and it’s one of the favorite things I own. Every time I look at it, I get sentimental about that championship run. And every time I’ve gone out with it, people ask me where I got it and if they can take pictures with it. WELP. You can buy it right here at this big bold link.
Fanatics is also having a big sale on Caps merchandise where you can get up to 70% off certain items, including huge discounts on jerseys. So I would totally take advantage of it.
Here are some of my adventures with the replica Cup over the last few years. Luv u bb Stanley.
Callie is a Stanley Cat champion. 🐱
I was invited by Lovettesville Mayor @BobbyZoldos to experience the final day his town was renamed Capitalsville – in honor of the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals. Of course I brought the Stanley Cup. While there, I got a Capitalsville hat and cold brew from Backstrom Brews (@backstreetbrews), some pizza from Lovettesville Pizza and Subs, and took many many photos in front of the Capitalsville sign. Thanks for the lovely hospitality, @bobbyzoldos, and thanks for your service as a firefighter.
Today was local hockey legend Ryan Hoy's final game before moving to North Carolina. Hoy walked onto @umbcathletics' hockey team during college. He scored a double hat trick in his final outing at Fairgrounds Park. We'll miss you, Ryan!
A year ago, I wrote about the Capitals Stanley Cup championship by myself in my basement. This year I rewatched the game with a few hundred readers and a few of my closest friends at @walters_dc. It's hard to put into words how much it meant to share it with y'all – last year on the site and this year in person. But thank you for coming and saying hey!
A very small slice of each sale made through these links will go to RMNB. That money will help this baby blog pay our writers and cover our expenses.
