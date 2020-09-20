Lars Eller makes a falcon friend

Lars Eller was active on both social media and in real life this weekend.

After going golfing with his daughter Sophia, Eller put on his finest falconry glove and caught a raptor on his left hand.

Lately, the Capitals have had some very strong Snow White vibes as Nick Jensen had a chance encounter with a baby squirrel last week. In May, Braden Holtby also rescued a baby kitten that ended up scared and lost on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Pre-COVID, Eller also held a macaw (parrot) on his arm after a fan brought it to practice.

I eagerly look forward to the Capitals’ next animal experience.

Photo courtesy of @larsellerofficial