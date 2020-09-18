NHL announces date and time for 2020 NHL Awards

John Carlson will learn if he won the Norris Trophy on Monday, September 21.

The NHL will be holding the 2020 NHL Awards in a 30-minute presentation format on NBCSN ahead of Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final. The broadcast will be co-hosted by Kenny Albert and Scott Oake from Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

During the telecast we’ll also learn who won the Hart, Vezina, Lindsay, and Calder trophies.

Former greats Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr, and Paul Coffey, all from the Oilers’ dynasty in the 80s, will announce the winners.

