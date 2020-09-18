NHL announces date and time for 2020 NHL Awards

John Carlson will learn if he won the Norris Trophy on Monday, September 21.
The NHL will be holding the 2020 NHL Awards in a 30-minute presentation format on NBCSN ahead of Game Two of the Stanley Cup Final. The broadcast will be co-hosted by Kenny Albert and Scott Oake from Edmonton’s Rogers Place.
During the telecast we’ll also learn who won the Hart, Vezina, Lindsay, and Calder trophies.
Former greats Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Grant Fuhr, and Paul Coffey, all from the Oilers’ dynasty in the 80s, will announce the winners.
EDMONTON (Sept. 18, 2020) – The National Hockey League announced today that it will reveal the winners of its five remaining regular-season trophies during “2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas,” a 30-minute show that will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 21, on NBCSN in the U.S. as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
Co-hosted by NBC Sports’ Kenny Albert and Sportsnet’s Scott Oake from inside the site of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton’s Rogers Place, the program will announce the winners of the 2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy, Hart Memorial Trophy, James Norris Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Vezina Trophy.
The show also will have an Edmonton twist, with Oilers greats Wayne Gretzky (Calder/Hart), Mark Messier (Lindsay), Grant Fuhr (Vezina) and Paul Coffey (Norris) presenting the winners of the five remaining awards.
Finalists and already announced winners of 2019-20 regular-season trophies can be found below, with more information available via the 2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas Information Guide.
To Be Revealed During “2020 NHL Awards presented by Las Vegas” (Finalists)
– Calder Memorial Trophy (Quinn Hughes, Dominik Kubalik, Cale Makar)
– Hart Memorial Trophy (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)
– James Norris Memorial Trophy (John Carlson, Victor Hedman, Roman Josi)
– Ted Lindsay Award (Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Artemi Panarin)
– Vezina Trophy (Connor Hellebuyck, Tuukka Rask, Andrei Vasilevskiy)
Already Announced Winners
– Art Ross Trophy: Leon Draisaitl (EDM)
– Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy: Bobby Ryan (OTT)
– Frank J. Selke Trophy: Sean Couturier (PHI)
– Jack Adams Award: Bruce Cassidy (BOS)
– Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award: Lou Lamoriello (NYI)
– King Clancy Memorial Trophy: Matt Dumba (MIN)
– Lady Byng Memorial Trophy: Nathan MacKinnon (COL)
– Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Mark Giordano (CGY)
– Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy: Alex Ovechkin (WSH) and David Pastrnak (BOS)
– William M. Jennings Trophy: Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak (BOS)
– Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award: Dampy Brar (Apna Hockey)
